Formerly of Binghamton - Robert I. Frailey, 75, of Cape Vincent, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Patricia Flanagan Frailey; his children, Lisa Frailey Boroom and her companion Toby Gibbs, Theresa Frailey, and Robert T. and Jessica Frailey; his grandchildren, Kayla Boroom, Jacob and Jeffrey Frailey, Madelon Frailey; a great grandson Liam. He was a member of St. Mary’s Church, Clayton, NY. Expressions of sympathy in Robert’s memory may be made to Volunteer Transport of Watertown, 24685 State Route 37, Watertown, NY 13601.
