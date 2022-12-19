The funeral service for Robert I. Petrie of 5 Country Club Lane, Sandy Creek will be Thursday, Decmber 22, 2022 in the chapel of TLC Funeral Home, Inc. at noon. There will be a calling hour prior to the funeral service from 11:00 til noon. In addtion, there will be calling hours on Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Internment will be in Elmwood Cemetery in the spring. Mr. Petrie died at the Jefferson County Hospice House on December 16, 2022.
He was born October 28, 1946 in Adams, NY the son of the late Harold and Emma Hess Petrie. He attended school in Henderson, Adams and Adams Center School District. He married Brenda Baltz in Deer River, New York on February 19, 1984. Mr. Petrie owned and operated various herdsman Dairy Farms in the area until he retired for health reasons. Mr. Petrie enjoyed bowling and square dancing in his earlier years and also enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, spending quality time with family, loved chocolate, country/bluegrass music, county fairs and mustangs.
Surviving are his wife Brenda, their children Adam and (Martha) Petrie of Sandy Creek, Emma Petrie of Orwell, his children from a previous marriage Robert and (Brenda) Petrie of Diamond Head, Mississippi, Terri and (Archie) Holder of Sturbridge, MA, Annette Powell of Carthage, NY, Shawn and (Jessica) Petrie of Croghan, NY, his stepchildren Rebecca Petrie and companion Thomas Cormier of West Leyden, NY, TImothy and (Cherilyn) Petrie of Lake Mary, FL, Sarah and (John) Widrick of Baldwinsville, NY. Also surviving are his six brothers and sisters in law Richard and (Wilma) Petrie of Adams Center, Ronald and (Kathy) Petrie of Watertown, Ross and (Sherry) Petrie of Lorraine, Rodney and Radford Petrie both of Watertown, Robin Petrie of Felts Mills, his three sisters and brothers in law Rita and (David) Holder of Barnes Corners, Roseanne and (Michael) Goodnough of Theresa, Rochelle and (Richard) Tamblin of Adams, Janet Petrie of Watertown, and his mother in law Laura Batlz of Adams. Mr. Petrie is also survived by his 39 grandchildren and his 29 great grandchildren. He is predeceased by a son Andrew, a granddaughter April Powell and a brother Randy Petrie.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in his name to Hospice of Jefferson County.
Arrangements are with TLC Funeral Home, Inc.
