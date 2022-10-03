Skip to main content
Robert I. Shearer

Robert I. Shearer

Henderson Harbor Formerly of Lima September 30, 2022

Calling Hours Thursday October 6, 2022 4-6PM at the Richard H. Keenan Funeral Home (Egypt Location) 7501 Pittsford Palmyra Road, Fairport where a service will immediately follow. For further information on Bob and his family please visit www.keenanfuneralhomes.com

