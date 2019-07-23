LOWVILLE – Robert J. Burr, 90, formerly of Sharp Street, passed away Saturday morning, July 13, 2019, at the Lewis County Residential Healthcare Facility.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Mary; three children and their spouses, Nancy and Michael Hanno of Glenfield; Gerald and Susan Burr of Glenfield; Debra and Gregory Schantz of Lowville; eight grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by a son, Robert J. Burr, who died on October 17, 1979; and by a brother, Roy K. Burr.
Robert was born on May 25, 1929 in Lowville, a son of the late Wallace E. and Ruth Goutremout Burr. He graduated from Lowville Academy and worked on area farms and in the woods before enlisting in the U.S. Army. On April 11, 1953, he married Mary R. Van Nest at the Lowville United Methodist Church parsonage. Bob worked for Ted Smith of Lowville Oil for many years before going to work for the Town of Lowville for many years, retiring in 1994.
Bob was a communicant of St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Lowville. He enjoyed spending time with his family. He especially loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019 at the Lowville Rural Cemetery with Rev. Jay Seymour, Pastor of St. Peter’s Catholic Church, officiating. There will be no calling hours or funeral service. A gathering at the Lowville VFW will immediately follow the graveside service. All are welcome. Any food donations may be taken directly to the Lowville VFW any time after 11:00 a.m. on Friday. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Lewis County Humane Society, P.O. Box 682, Lowville, NY 13367. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com
