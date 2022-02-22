Lyons Falls- Robert J. Cataldo, 93, of Franklin St., a former long-time Mayor of Lyons Falls and husband of the late Kathryn Helen, passed away at his residence while under the loving care of his family and hospice, on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, the day before his 94th birthday.
Affectionately known as Bob and also as “Mr. Cataldo,” he was born on Franklin St. Lyons Falls, on February 16, 1928, a son of John and Angeline Bourgeois Cataldo. He grew up in Lyons Falls, receiving his education at Lyons Falls Central School, until having to pause his formal education to join the work force. From then until entering the U.S. Army, in 1950, Bob was employed as an electric repairman at Gould Paper Company, Lyons Falls. Later he earned his high school GED, and studied college courses in electronics while serving in the US Army.
On September 14, 1950, Mr. Cataldo entered the U.S. Army, serving in Korea, in the Korean Conflict, serving as a pole lineman. On September 14, 1952, he was honorably discharged from the Army, with the rank of CPL, receiving the Korean Service Medal with 2 Bronze Stars and the United Nations Service Medal.
Upon his discharge from the Army, Bob returned to Lyons Falls and was united in marriage with Kathryn “Helen” Ueltschi, on January 31, 1953, at St. John’s Church, Lyons Falls. Thereafter the couple lived in Turin for a short time, before moving to Cherry St. Lyons Falls, finally moving to his present home on Franklin St.
In 1953, Mr. Cataldo began employment with his father, John, in the operation of the family business, Cataldo Electric, located on Center Street Lyons Falls. This business which became an iconic large and small electronic appliance and television store, with a General Electric franchise, in Northern New York was founded by John Cataldo in 1949; later Bob took over ownership of the business which he continued to operate until the present time. For many years he was also an authorized General Electric appliance service provider. In later years his business expanded to include RCA TV brands, microwave ovens and VCR machines. At the same time, Mr. Cataldo operated a well-known gun shop at his business, also selling ammunition, snowshoes and pack baskets. Bob was also well-known for thawing pipes during the cold North Country winters. He also owned and operated three hydroelectric plants, on the Black River, one known as Johnston’s Dam, Denley Dam and Rock Island Dam.
Mr. Cataldo’s business was located in the heart of Lyons Falls and throughout Bob’s life, the welfare and progress of Lyons Falls, was located in the heart of Bob. Beginning with the election in 1967, and continuing for thirty-five consecutive years, Mr. Cataldo served as Mayor of Lyons Falls. During his long tenure of mayor, Mr. Cataldo was instrumental in the construction of a new and modern fresh water and wastewater system for the village of Lyons Falls, construction of senior citizen apartments, the South Lewis Medical Center building, a new firehouse and municipal building, on High Street and moving the Lyons Falls Village Library to a new facility in the carriage house of the Gould Mansion, also on High Street.
He was an active member of St. John’s Church, Lyons Falls and a twenty years’ member of the Lyons Falls Fire Department. Bob was an avid lifelong hunter and fisherman and member Moose River Fish and Game Club, Constableville Fish and Game Club. He greatly enjoyed collecting and repairing clocks and guns of all kinds and spending time with his family at their camp at Pleasant Lake near Copenhagen, NY. Bob and Helen also enjoyed co-ed bowling at the Lyons Falls Bowling Alley.
Bob is survived by his children; son James (Beverly) Cataldo, Martinsburg; daughter, Kathryn Cataldo (Kimberly) Lane-Cataldo, Ganesvoort, NY, daughter, Kelly (Douglas) Nagy, Lyons Falls; grandchildren, Kyle (Abby) Cataldo, Michael Cataldo, Ariane (Matthew) Bush, Alena Nagy, Keaton Nagy; great grandchild, Clarke Cataldo. At the present time Bob was joyfully anticipating the birth to two additional great grandchildren. In addition to his wife, Helen, he was predeceased by a brother Francis Cataldo; sisters, Marie C. Meda and Eileen Cataldo; brothers, J. Charles “Charlie” Cataldo, George Cataldo and F. Edward Cataldo. Bob especially enjoyed simply visiting with people who stopped at his store. Also surviving are his many friends and acquaintances and he was predeceased by two longtime friends Merwin (Mer) McDonald and Paul Rogers.
Bob’s family extends a sincere note of thanks and appreciation to Kelly Backer, RN at St. Luke’s Hospital for the compassionate care she extended to Bob while he was at St. Luke’s Memorial Hospital and also to Hospice nurses, Sheri, Katie and Delynn, who afforded Bob excellent care after he returned to his home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at 10:30 A.M. at St. John’ Church, Lyons Falls, with a spring interment with Military Rites in Wildwood Cemetery, Lyons Falls. Calling hours are Friday 2-4 & 6-8 P.M. at Trainor Funeral Home, Inc. 143 Schuyler St. Boonville. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John’s Church, Lyons Falls, C/O St. Mary’s Church P.O. Box 382, Constableville, NY 13325 or to Friends of Lewis County Hospice, P.O. box 266, Lowville, NY 13367.
