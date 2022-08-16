Skip to main content
Robert J. Delair

August 15, 2022

MASSENA - Most Reverend Robert J. Delair, 72, passed away Monday afternoon, August 15, 2022 at his home while under the care of his sister and Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, however arrangements are incomplete at this time.

