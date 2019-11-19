Robert J. Hodkinson, 90. Watertown, NY, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019, at the Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown NY.
Funeral services will be 2 pm Friday, November 22nd at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home with Rev. Anne Canfield, pastor of the First United Methodist Church officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in the Sanford Corners Cemetery, Calcium. Calling hours are Friday from 12 noon until the time of the service.
A Celebration of Life Luncheon will be held for the family and friends immediately following the burial service at the American Post 61, in Watertown N.Y. beginning at 5 pm
Robert was born on March 11, 1929, to Joseph and Madeline (Guyette) Hodkinson, in Fulton NY. The family moved to Watertown when he was an infant and was a lifelong resident. Robert spent 2 years in the U.S. Army, 18 months of which was in Korea during the war, in the 45th Infantry Division as a Staff Sergeant. Robert earned several awards and medals, including the Purple Heart.
He was married to Janet Longamore of Black River, NY, the daughter of Leo and Mildred (Whitney) Longamore, in 1953. They had one son, Stephen.
Robert is survived by his younger brother, David Hodkinson and wife Jane (Ashwood), Hodkinson, Daughter in Law, Marsha (Williams) Hodkinson, Grandson, Luke Hodkinson and his wife Melinda (Feeney) Hodkinson, Great Grandson Seth Hodkinson, dear family member Frank Williams of Watertown, and several nieces and nephews
Besides his parents, he is pre-deceased by his son, Stephen, and sisters Sally Hoffman and Florence Andre.
His primary occupation was that of a Sales Representative of Farm Supplies for the W. H. Bisnett Company of Watertown. Later he worked 10 years at Hyde Plumbing Supply in Watertown.
He was a member of Holy Family Church, North Country Draft Horse Club, Korean War Veterans, VFW Post 1400 and Army/Navy Legion Post 61 both of Watertown NY, and Disabled American Veterans.
Bob’s greatest joy in his life was that of his family. Bob will be remembered and missed by all those who were privileged to be a part of his life.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to First United Methodist Church at 236 Mullin Street, or the VFW Post 1400 on 231 Bellew Avenue or Post 61 American Legion, 138 Sterling St, all of Watertown NY. Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.
