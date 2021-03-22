Robert J. Keggins, 82, of Watertown passed away Friday, March 19, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse.
Robert was born in Watertown on October 14, 1938, son of the late James J. and M. Alice McConnell Keggins and was a 1957 graduate of Immaculate Heart Academy. On October 3, 1957 he entered the US Navy and served mostly aboard the USS Hawkins, a Navy destroyer. He was honorably discharged on September 3, 1959.
On April 15, 1961 he married Antoinette J. “Ann” Dilello at Holy Family Church.
Robert was a communicant of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, a member of its Holy Name Society, and served as an Eucharistic Minister. He enjoyed volunteering at church functions especially the chicken barbeques and he was a dedicated Bingo worker. He was a member of the American Legion, Felts Mills until it closed and then became a life member of the American Legion, Brownville. Robert was a former member of the Northside Improvement League, a 47 year member of the National Campers and Hikers Assoc. (NCHA), and a 55 year member of the American Bowling Congress (ABC) and held several offices in each. He loved to bowl and was an honorary member of the 300 and the 700 Clubs through the ABC. Robert enjoyed camping, fishing, home improvements, wood crafts, bird feeding, playing different puzzle games on the computer, and was an avid NASCAR fan. But most of all, loved spending time with his children, grandchildren, and family.
Along with his wife Ann, Robert is survived by his four children and their spouses, Roberta A. and David Sullivan, Rodman, Timothy P. and Sandra Keggins, Forest Hill, MD, Jon Paul and Julie Keggins, Watertown, and Darin J. and Stephanie Keggins, Watertown; eight grandchildren, Jessika, Mathew, Ethan, Maureen, Hanna, Kaitlyn, Kristen, and Cole; two sisters, Anne and Robert Fisher, KY and Joan Nottell, GA; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by brother John and sister Sally Allen.
Calling hours will be held at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown on Thursday, March 25, from 10 AM - noon, with a prayer service at the funeral home at 12:15 PM, and the funeral mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church at 1 PM with Rev. Frank Natale presiding. Burial will be at his family’s convenience in Glenwood Cemetery.
Online condolences to Robert’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.