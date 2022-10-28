Robert J. Korzuch, Sr, 85, Watertown, husband of Patricia Korzuch, passed away Monday Oct. 24, 2022, at his home with his family by his side under the direction of Hospice of Jefferson County.
Robert was born on November 1, 1936 in Mount Carmel, PA to John Korzuch and Rose Novulis. He graduated high school in Brooklyn, NY and joined the military shortly after.
Robert was an Air Force Veteran serving as a ground communications equipment repairman with the 655th Radar Squadron from October 2nd , 1956 until his honorable discharge on October 1st, 1960. He then spent another 2 years as reserve until October 1st, 1962.
Robert married Patricia Ann Hathaway on June 4th, 1960 at St. Anthony’s church in Watertown, NY and went on to have 3 children: Robert Joseph II, Clarence Theodore, and Angelica Marie. Robert and Patricia had been married for 62 years at the time of his passing.
Robert was an electrician by trade for the New York Air Brake and a member of the I.A.M. Union until he retired after 25 years of service.
Robert was an avid sportsman and loved to hunt and fish while instilling his love of the outdoors in his children. He spent many hunting seasons in the Southern Tier until he purchased his own camp in Barnes Corners. He prided himself on the apple trees he planted and grew at his home and he loved to sit at his picture window to watch and feed the numerous types of birds, with mourning doves being his favorite. He also enjoyed being a foster Grandpa to the many animals his daughter Angelica would bring home from the SPCA of Jefferson County. Robert had several pets throughout the years with his most recent being two cats, Moo Moo and Smoke E. Joe, who he loved dearly and were also by his side when he passed.
Robert is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 62 years, Patricia and their 3 children and spouses, Robert Korzuch II and Dennis Schwald Jr., Syracuse, NY, Clarence and Kathleen Korzuch, Felts Mills, NY and Angelica and Loren Smith, Watertown, NY. He also had 1 grandchild, Taylor Ann Korzuch.
Calling hours are 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.
The funeral Mass will be said 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at St. Anthony’s Church. Burial will follow with military honors in Glenwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite local animal charity or Hospice of Jefferson County.
Online condolences may be made at at www.reedbenoit.com.
