KNAPPS STATION – Services for Robert J. LaCoss, 74, a resident of 353 Stockholm-Knapps Station Road, Potsdam, will be held privately for the family. Mr. LaCoss passed away on Friday, February 24, 2023 at the Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Robert is survived by his wife, Jill and a son, Robert J. and Dana LaCoss and two grandchildren. Memorial donations in Robert’s memory can be made to the West Stockholm Fire Department and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Robert J. LaCoss.
Robert J. LaCoss
