ROBERT J LATHAM, Chief Master Sargent, USAF, Ret., Winter Park, FL passed away on June 27, 2023. Robert was born on Feb. 19, 1928 in Carthage, NY to Nelson and Gertrude (Brown) Latham. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Akiko Akabane Latham and three children of a previous marriage; Robert Latham and Sherry of Morrisonville, NY, David Latham and Rebecca of Huntsville, AL, Joanne and Alan Blackford of Ocala, Fl and Ogden, UT and a step daughter, Emi and Masayuki Yokouchi of Japan. He also leaves seven grandchildren: Christopher Latham of Vacaville, CA, Bryan Latham of Dixon, CA, Cameron Latham of Clarksville, TN, Kyle Latham of Harvest, AL, Katie Dees of Ooltewah, TN, James Blackford of Vancouver, WA, Kayla Blackford of Ogden, UT and three great grandchildren. Also surviving is a sister, Nancy and Tom Knapp of Lowville, NY. Predeceased by his parents and sister Marcia Scott and her husband Grant Scott. Robert was educated and spent his formative years between Carthage and Deer River, NY where he lived with his paternal grandfather, Robert H. Latham, assisting with the dairy farm and raising of horses for sale and racing. He graduated from Carthage High School in 1946 and entered the USAF in 1951. After completing basic training at Sampson Air Base, NY, he entered technical training in the aircraft maintenance career field at Wichita Falls, TX and remained in that field until his retirement in December 1984. His succession of duty stations included Miami, Fl, 2 tours in Japan, 2 tours in Vietnam, Otis AFB, Cape Cod, MA, and Kadena AFB, Japan. After retiring from the USAF, Chief Latham and Akiko came to Winter Park, FL where he held positions with Baldwin Fairchild Funeral Home as cemetery supervisor and Colonial Properties Trust and Full Sail University as a member of the maintenance staff. Robert entered into full retirement May 1, 2007. He was an active member of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church serving in several of it’s ministries
ROBERT J LATHAM
February 19, 1928 - June 27, 2023
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
