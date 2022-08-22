CHASE MILLS – Graveside services for Robert J. Lockhart, 96, a resident of 392 County Rt. 36, Chase Mills, will be held on Monday, August 29, 2022 at 11 a.m. in the Louisville Community Cemetery with Mother Sonya Boyce presiding. Mr. Lockhart passed away Thursday evening, August 18, 2022 at his home with family at his side. Robert is survived by his four children, Diana and Tony McManaman, Chase Mills, Robert and Patricia Lockhart, Webster, NY; Patrick and Kristy Lockhart, Dexter, ME and Patricia and Richard Sharlow, Raymondville and several beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews. Robert is pre-deceased by his parents, most recently his wife Alice, his brothers, William and George Lockhart and his three sisters, Helen Bisson, Jane Thrana and Mary Doerbecker.
Born in Brooklyn, NY on December 28, 1925 to the late Howard and Helen Spence Lockhart, he schooled in New York City and entered the U.S. Navy, serving during WWII. He met the love of his life, Alice T. Neuschulz, while in New York City, and they were married on March 4, 1949. Robert worked as a welder and crane operator for Phelp’s Dodge Copper Refinery in Long Island for many years. Robert enjoyed riding motorcycles and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He also loved to sing, in fact, that’s how he meet Alice. He loved singing to Alice and also sang with the Barbershop Quartet in Canton, NY as well as making his own CD. He was a longtime member of the Norfolk American Legion Riders, the Louisville Lions Club and helped with Meals on Wheels as well. Robert was loving cared for by Robyn Monroe and Hospice and Palliative Care. Memorial donations in Robert’s memory can be made to the Louisville Lions Club or to Hospice and Palliative Care of the St. Lawrence Valley and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.