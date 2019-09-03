Robert J. Otis, age 98, of Ogdensburg, passed away on Saturday night, August 31, 2019 at St. Joseph’s Home surrounded by his family, friends, and the staff of St. Joseph’s Home. There will be no services as per his request.
Robert is survived by his children, Constance, Mary, Maureen, Robert Jr., Kay, and John; his sister, Joyce Love, of Ogdensburg; fourteen grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by a brother, Harry Otis, in infancy; two daughters, Nancy and Laurie; and a sister, Joanie Gray.
Robert was born on March 12, 1921, in Syracuse, NY, the son of Harry and Blanche Graham Otis. He attended local schools in Syracuse and Ogdensburg. He married the former Barbara Boyer on July, 10, 1945, at St. Mary’s Rectory with Father Francis Ryan officiating. She predeceased him on May 7, 2019. He owned and operated Seaway Distributors for 30 years until selling the business to his son, Robert Jr. He continued to work for his son for another 20 years at the business.
He was a member of the VFW and the American Legion and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and beings in the woods.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Robert’s memory to the St. Joseph’s Foundation, 950 Linden St., Ogdensburg, NY 13669 or the St. Lawrence SPCA, 6718 NY-68, Ogdensburg, NY 13669.
Online Condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.