SAUGERTIES…. Robert J. Slate, 57, of Fox Den Rd. died Sunday, December 15, 2019 surrounded by his family after a 13 month battle with pancreatic cancer. Born July 7, 1962 in Watertown, NY., Bob received his Masters Degree from Buffalo State College where he majored in the Arts and Education. He was a member of the Buffalo State Bengals Lacrosse Team where he was named a two time All American and had three shutouts as a goalie. After his graduation he began a long career in education beginning at General Brown High School in Dexter, NY from 1984-1987 where he coached the Varsity Lacrosse team. In 1988 he relocated to Saugerties where he taught Art, until his retirement in June of 2019.
Once arriving in the Hudson Valley his love of the sport of lacrosse continued as he served as a Assistant Coach at Marist College and in 1991 he was named the first head coach of the Kingston High School Varsity Lacrosse Team a position he held through 1998. In 1999 he brought the Lacrosse Program to Saugerties High School and became the first head coach of the Saugerties Varsity Lacrosse Team. His teams went on to win several league and sectional titles. Bob was also a founding member of the Mid Hudson Lacrosse Officials Association. For the youth he started the SAYLAX Youth Lacrosse Program to teach the sport to the youth of Saugerties. He was involved with the Niners lacrosse travel team and ran summer youth lacrosse camps as well. At Saugerties he also coached the Girls VarsityVolleyball team and spent a few years assisting with the High School Football Team.
Besides lacrosse Bob enjoyed sketching, painting, building model cars, army tanks, playing electric football, as well as spending time with his family.
Survivors include his wife, Darcy, with whom he recently celebrated their 33rd Wedding Anniversary. A daughter Kathryn and her husband, Steven Cundiff of Fla..and a son, Nickolas Slate of Saugerties. A brother, Ron Kerns, of Cleveland, NY.; two nieces: Sara Kerns and Leah Webb and a nephew, Jesse Kerns.
His Funeral Procession will form 9:15 AM Saturday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. Cor. of John & Lafayette Sts. Thence to the New Life Church 15 Swart Lane..Saugerties where at 10:00 AM his Funeral Service will be conducted. Visitation will be Friday 2-4 and 7-9 PM. Family suggests donations in his memory be made to The Jack Sandler Foundation (which provides opportunities for low income lacrosse players to attend camps and recruiting events to develop them to the next step). A Coach Slate Scholarship Fund will also be set up at Saugerties H.S., Call Box A, Saugerties, NY 12477. Further obituary information and Bob’s Memorial Photo Tribute may be shared at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.