Robert J. Staires Sr., “Pops”

WEST STOCKHOLM – Robert James Staires, Sr., “Pops”, 78, unexpectedly passed away Monday morning, August 8, 2022 in Burlington, Vermont.
Pops was born on February 26, 1944 in Bridgeport, Connecticut, the son of the late Sheldon and Elizabeth (Karas) Staires. At the age of 3, he and his family moved to Vermont, later moving to Milford, Connecticut, where he grew up. He was a graduate of Bullard Havens in Bridgeport in 1962, where he was active in boxing and carpentry. On December 1, 1962, he married the love of his life, Catherine Hartley in Milford. They were blessed with three children, Kimberly Ann, Robert Jr. and Jolene Catherine.
In October 1978, Robert and Catherine moved their family to West Stockholm where they “built and raised” their family. In 1988, they began the works of “Windows Only”, a business that he was still operating today. His work turned his community into friends and family. Pops was a man of few words, jack of all trades, and a lover of many things. Family always came first, but his love for a good buffet, ice cream, Canada Dry ginger ale, midnight snacks, popcorn, and drive-in movies were all a close second. He greatly enjoyed carpentry, making apple pies, and bird watching. Of all his enjoyments, making memories with his beautiful wife was his -1 priority. He will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
Pops is survived by the love of his live and his wife of 59 years, Catherine and their sidekick Nelson the family dog; his children, Kimberly Ann Staires of Brasher; Robert Jr. and Jamie Moore of Winthrop; and Jolene Staires and Chris Mays of Missouri; his grandchildren, Dustin Staires, Lacy Staires and Mike Ames, Mackenzie and Mitchell Hillson, Tyler and Kathryn Mayhew, Brendon Villnave, Piper and Kenadi Staires; his great grandchildren, Cohlee and Aevah Fisher, Jillian Charleson, Brenigan Hillson, and Olyver Mayhew; and his sister, Janice and John Hennely.
He is also survived by his sister-in-laws, Judith Hartley and Barbra Addis, both of Connecticut; Joanne and Richard Beebe of Parishville; Sherri and James Love of West Stockholm, and Lisa Hartley of North Lawrence; his brother-in-laws, Michael Hartley of North Lawrence and David Hartley of Massena; his nieces and nephews, Joshua Love (Vikki Wiley), Zachariah Love (Kate Driscoll), Kyle, Noah, Jessica, Joshua, Pearl, and Lucian Hartley; Tina, Paul and Alethia Fiorentino; Paulette Robinson, Angelina Roman, Angelo Torado, and Karen and Diane Hennelly; several great niece and great nephews; his Windows Only family, Rich Currier, Kyle Hartley, and Rick Mumford; and many dear friends including his West Stockholm family of Jeff and Patty Hunter and Larry and Pam Rowe.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by three brothers, Donald, Richard “Dicky” and Lonnie Staires.
Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam where friends and family may call Monday 12-2:00 PM with his funeral service at 2:00 PM. Burial with follow the service in West Stockholm Cemetery. A celebration of his life will continue at the Potsdam Moose Lodge beginning at 4:00 PM, where friends are encouraged to come share food and memories of Pops.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the West Stockholm Fire Department and First Responders.
Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.