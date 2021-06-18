Robert John Fitzsimmons of Perinton, NY, known to friends and family as “Bob” and “Fitz,” passed away May 22, 2021 at the age of 78 from complications following surgery.
Bob was born June 22, 1942 and grew up in Black River NY, the son of John B. and Julia (Meyers) Fitzsimmons. He and his friends spent their youth doing what most boys in small towns did back then, roaming the countryside, climbing trees, riding bikes, and building all sorts of things—including homemade rockets with fuel mixed from their chemistry sets. He attended Black River High School where he played basketball and baseball, as well as drums in the BRHS marching band. When the school district centralized he went to Carthage Central School, continuing his drumming for the CCS marching and concert bands, graduating in 1959.
Music was an early passion, along with automobiles and World War II aircraft which he taught himself how to draw. From there grew perhaps one of his greatest talents, his artistic creativity. Bob graduated from Mohawk Valley Community College and would go on to have a long and successful career as a creative director in Rochester, NY, working for agencies such as ICE Communications and Rumrill-Hoyt (Saatchi & Saatchi) before launching his own firm. By the time he retired, Bob had won multiple advertising and design awards and made countless friends all across the industry.
Bob was a quick wit and a master of self-deprecation. Humor is the mark of intelligence, he always said. If someone didn’t laugh at his jokes, well, they probably weren’t worth knowing anyway. He also was as sensitive and sentimental as he was funny, and the depth of his feelings came through in the beautiful abstracts he painted through the years.
Bob met the love of his life, Mary Ann Czoper of Carthage, NY, on a double date at a local diner. They married April 18, 1964, and moved to Rochester where Bob—the proud owner of a series of muscle cars—rarely turned down a challenge to a quick drag race between stoplights. Sometimes Mary Ann and friends were in the car; only once were Bob’s new in-laws in the backseat. The couple later settled into their first and only house in Pittsford, NY, where they often entertained friends and family.
In 1972, Bob and Mary Ann welcomed their only child, Kara, into the world, and Bob placed her squarely at the center of his life from day one. He shared his many passions with his little girl, including art and graphic design, photography, music (especially playing drums), their Irish green 1954 Jaguar XK120 roadster, and cheering on the Buffalo Bills and Syracuse Orange.
After Kara married Michael Fayne and moved to Montclair, NJ, Bob and Mary Ann made many trips to see them, picking up the pace after the arrival of their grandson Henry in 2004 and granddaughter Veronica in 2009. Bob loved watching them grow, writing on Post-it notes all they said and did, taking joy in everything no matter how small.
When his beloved Mary Ann died in 2011, Bob lost some of that twinkle in his blue eyes. In recent years, he spent much of his time on his back deck, watching the sunlight bounce off the water of the Erie Canal, smoking a cigar with a car magazine on his lap and his radio tuned to his favorite jazz station. The portable phone was always at his side; Bob and Kara talked every single day.
Kara, Mike, Henry and Veronica are devastated by the loss of their dad and grandpa, but they will carry his stories and love with them forever. Bob also is missed by his sister, Virginia (Frederick, deceased) Joels, brother and sister-in-law James and Mary Ann Fitzsimmons, and their families, including eight nieces and nephews he adored beyond measure; and friends far and wide who mourn this irreplaceable, beautiful soul who will be remembered for his humor, kindness, loyalty and talent.
A celebration of Bob’s life will be held in the Rochester area later in the year. In his memory, donations can be made to Mercy Flight Central, Perinton Volunteer Ambulance Corps, or a nonprofit supporting one of his loves: jazz music, World War II history, or wildlife conservation.
“And until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His hand.”
