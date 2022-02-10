Robert Joseph Heintzelman (“Bob”) was born August 3, 1938, in Auburn, New York, and died in San Antonio, Texas, on February 2, 2022. His parents were Ambrose Theodore Heintzelman and Jessie Moffitt Heintzelman. Bob grew up in the idyllic town of Ogdensburg, NY, and lived on a hill overlooking the St Lawrence River. Bob and his older brother Ted spent many great years playing in and around the St Lawrence, close to the Canadian border. Their father Ambrose died when they were teenagers, instilling in them a work ethic to succeed in life and to support their mother. Jessie later remarried William Francis who was a supportive stepfather.
Bob was gregarious and loved people from an early age, and as his grandkids would say, “He could talk with a brick wall.” Bob was a good athlete and attended the Ogdensburg Free Academy in high school, where he was dedicated to and excelled in his studies and football. He earned an academic and football scholarship to Colgate University in Hamilton, NY. Bob was a lineman, and firmly believed that Colgate helped shape him into the man he became. Bob had the opportunity to play Jim Brown at Syracuse and remembers that Jim dragged him down the field for 25 yards before Bob could bring him down. Bob was also very active at Colgate in several organizations, including Theta Chi Fraternity, where he met life-long friends. Bob also joined the Glee Club and sang with a Four Freshman- type acapella singing group. He had a tremendous tenor singing voice and enjoyed singing and music all of his life.
After graduating from Colgate in 1960, Bob worked in the textile industry for Burlington Industries in various sales capacities in New York City. The company moved him to Southern California in the early 60’s. There, he entered the tech industry for Telemation and eventually worked for Xerox Corporation for the launch of facsimile and copier equipment. Bob married his wife, Carolyn Jane Curry of Palos Verdes, CA, in 1965, and they started a family with the birth of Bob Jr. in 1966, and Peter in 1969. Bob then went on to pursue a career in Commercial Real Estate with Coldwell Banker and then Grubb and Ellis in Los Angeles for many years. Bob and his family lived in Pasadena, San Marino, and San Diego over those years, and Bob eventually settled in Marina Del Rey in 1974.
Bob’s passion was his sons (who then lived in in Texas with their Mom) and in refereeing amateur sports. In 2014, he was commemorated for 50 years of officiating in Southern California and continued to ref for five years after that! He officiated small college, high school, and recreational leagues in football, basketball, softball, and baseball. This was his true calling! He enjoyed working with his good friends on his crews of refs. Bob also loved making an impact with young athletes, including those in the Special Olympics. He volunteered as a Special Olympics referee for many years and was very proud to make a difference in many athletes’ lives. In his later years of officiating, he worked in youth leagues and often would stop the game to teach young kids about the rules or some aspect of the game that would make them better. Parents and kids routinely greeted Bob before and after games and thanked him for caring for and helping so many kids. He also was asked to referee in many charitable causes and never turned those opportunities down.
Bob was a very faithful parishioner and he attended Sunday Mass at St Anastasia Catholic Church in Los Angeles for decades. He volunteered for many years as an usher in Sunday Mass until his move to Texas. He stayed true to his Catholic faith for his entire life.
Bob also was a member of SAG-AFTRA for over 25 years and enjoyed being an “extra” in many movies, tv shows, and commercials. He was often portrayed a referee (typecasting!), and he thoroughly enjoyed the experiences and people he met. He appeared in 24, Seventeen Again, Balls of Fury, Superman, and many commercials. Our family joked that Bob just loved the free buffet always served on the sets, and he got to vote for the Academy Awards.
Another true passion was his five Grandkids, and he is loved by all of them. He was “Grandpoppy” and “Magic” and enjoyed a special relationship with each of them. Bob cheered on his kids and grandkids in all kinds of sports, activities, holidays, and special occasions.
Following an Alzheimer’s diagnosis, Bob moved to San Antonio two years ago to be closer to family and moved into the Discovery Village Community where he made an immediate impact on the residents and staff. He took on a new nickname, “Coach”, shortly after he arrived, and the staff loved him well for two years. Also, we will be always grateful for Heart-to-Heart Hospice, including Bob’s nurse Elizabeth, for the care he received. Chaplain John was a blessing and there for our Dad and our family until the end.
Bob is survived by his brother, James Theodore Heintzelman of Los Altos Hills, California; his two sons: Robert Joseph Heintzelman, Jr. and his wife Storey of San Antonio, Texas, and Peter Jason Heintzelman and his wife Paula of Marietta, Georgia; and five beautiful grandchildren: Pierce, Truett, Merrill, Valentina, and Bobby.
We are grateful for our time with Grandpoppy. His passion for family and friends, his faith in God, and his legacy of love, positivity and laughter will endure and inspire us for many generations to come.
Bob’s life will be celebrated in San Antonio and with a mass at St Anastasia in the months to come. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bob’s honor to St Anastasia Catholic Church, the Special Olympics, or the charity of your choice.
You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com. Arrangements with PORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH 2102 NORTH LOOK 1604 EAST
SAN ANTONIO, TX 78232 – (210) 495-8221
