Potsdam - Robert K. “Bob” Wilson, 95, of Finnegan Road, Potsdam died Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at United Helpers Maplewood Campus.
Calling hours will be Friday, October 8, 2021 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM with a Prayer Service to follow at Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to St. Lawrence County Cancer Fund.
Bob was the husband of Catherine “Kathy” (Creighton) Wilson
An obituary will appear as soon as available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.