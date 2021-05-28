Robert K. Moran, 87, passed away May 3, 2021 at his daughter’s home in Oakland, Tennessee under the care of Hospice, his youngest daughter and family. Funeral services were held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Dade City, Florida with Bishop Brian Stott officiating on May 7. Burial was at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL on May 10, 2021 with military honors.
Bob was born on May 19, 1933 in Rossie, NY and was the son of the late Kenneth James and Olive Mildred Moran. He attended Lafargeville Central School and later pursued a career in the military. He enlisted in the Army for which he served eight years and was stationed in Guam and Korea. On September 2, 1955 he married the love of his life, Audrah Eisenhauer. After the military, he held various jobs such at working at Black and Clawson, Hall Ski Lift and Agway. He later went into business for himself called Bob’s Services. He resided in Calcium for several years before moving to Zephyrhills, Florida upon retirement.
He enjoyed bowling, hunting, snowmobiling, golfing and coaching Pony League Baseball Team while in New York. He loved the outdoors, especially the animals in the woods. While he was in Florida, in continued to enjoy golfing, socializing with friends in the park and church, playing cards, playing his favorite game, Spinner Dominoes, reading westerns, and coming up north to visit family and friends.
Bob was a member of the Calcium Fire Department and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
Bob is survived by four children and their spouses, Adele (Bruce) Trowbridge, Pierrepont Manor, NY and Jackie (Robert) Lashomb, Clayton, NY and Robert (Debbie) Verona, NY and Shelley (Bernie) Banas, Oakland, Tennessee. He is also survived by 18 grandchildren and 40 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Surviving him are also two brothers Donald James Moran of Melbourne, FL and Rodger Moran Adams, NY.
Bob was predeceased by Audrah, his wife of 60 years, a sister, Jacqueline Laura Moran who died at 18 months old. He also had three brothers Darcy Malcolm, Kenneth Junior, and Malcolm David Moran who died before him.
Bob’s family would like to give heartfelt thanks to his friends, neighbors and church family who cared for him allowing him to stay in his own home as long as possible.
