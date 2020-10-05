Gouverneur - Robert L. “Bob” Bero, 92, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020, surrounded by his family, at the home of his son in Liverpool.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, October 6th from 1:00 to 3:00 pm at the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur with use of masks requested. A private funeral service will follow as well as burial in East Riverside Cemetery, Gouverneur.
Robert was born on the Hogansburg Reservation on July, 22, 1928, the son of Harry and Rose (Garrow) Bero.
He graduated from Massena High School at the young age of 15.
Bob first worked construction, working on the Main Street bridge in Gouverneur. He then learned how to butcher meat and ended up retiring for good from cutting meat from Save-A-Lot in Gouverneur. Bob worked at Pete’s Big M Supermarket for 55 years as well as Triple S Market and operated Bero Market for 5 years.
Bob married Arlene Hitchman on March 19, 1949 at the St. James Church parsonage in Gouverneur.
Besides spending time with his family, he enjoyed bowling, golf, and watching sports, especially rooting on the New York Yankees and Giants. Bob was a life member of the Gouverneur Elks Lodge and was very proud of his American Indian heritage.
Bob is survived by his wife of 71 years, Arlene, his son James and Norine Bero of Liverpool, his granddaughters Mia and Kris Carr, Shelby and Timothy Lawton, great grandchildren Sierra Carr and Sydney Carr, all of Brewerton, 3 nephews Gary Mumley, Greg Mumley, Dean and Joanne Mumley. He is predeceased by his parents Harry and Rose and his sister Anne Mumley.
Memorial donations in honor of Bob are encouraged to Upstate Cancer Center with a check payable to The Upstate Foundation, Inc., 750 E. Adams Street CAB 326, Syracuse, NY 13210.
