Robert L. Lavoie, 59, of Malone died Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at the UVM Medical Center, Burlington, VT.
Born on October 12, 1963 in Malone, NY, he was the son of James and Joan (Dame) Lavoie.
Rob graduated from Franklin Academy in 1982 and enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1985. He was honorably discharged in 1988, serving in the reserves until 1992. He also served in the National Guard. He was employed at Hulbert Supply in Malone, retiring after over 20 years of service. He was a communicant of Notre Dame Church.
Rob enjoyed NASCAR, camping, 4-wheeling, woodworking and working in his shop.
He is survived by his companion, Joann Mulverhill of Malone; three sons, Jerrid Lavoie and his wife, Genevieve of Potsdam, Corey Lavoie and his wife, Morgan of Waddington, Phillip Lavoie and his wife, Laura of Canton; three siblings, John Lavoie and his wife, Jeanne of Malone, James Lavoie and his companion, Paula Racine of Malone, Starr Lamica and her husband, Mark of Malone; six grandchildren, Lilah, Violet, Aubrey, Troy, Caden and Charlotte; a niece, Jennifer Tatro and her husband, Mark; a nephew, Derek Lamica; a great-nephew, Chase Tatro; his faithful canine companions, Cassie and Alvin along with numerous cats.
He was predeceased by his parents and a brother, Timothy “Toe” Lavoie.
There are no calling hours.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be announced at a later date.
Spring burial will take place at Notre Dame Cemetery.
Donations in his memory may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
Arrangements are with St. Mary-Murphy-Wilcox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered at www.chateaugayfuneralhome.com.
