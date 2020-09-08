Family and friends are invited to a luncheon and Celebration of Life for Robert L. McKeever, Sr., on Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 12-3pm at the Philadelphia American Legion, 58 Main Street, Philadelphia, NY. Social distancing and masks are required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.