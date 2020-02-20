Robert L Thomas, 92 of Pulaski passed away February 10, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.
Robert was born March 29, 1927 in Pulaski to Lee and Pearl (McLaughlin) Thomas. He attended Pulaski High School, class of 1945. Robert served in the United States Navy from 1945-46. He married Valerie Kallmeyer, together they owned and operated the Picture Frame Shop in Pulaski for many years. After that he was a job developer for Oswego County Dept. of Social Services until he retired. He was a member of the Kiwanis Club, Knights of Columbus and Pulaski Chamber of Commerce.
Surviving are his wife Valerie, five children; Kim (Terry) Marsh, Laurie (George) Wood, Peter Thomas, Patrick (Lisa) Thomas, Bob (Paula) Thomas, 14 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren.
A Mass at Christ our Light Church in Pulaski and burial at Pulaski Cemetery will be in the spring at the convenience of the family.
Donations may be made in his honor to Oswego County Hospice.
Arrangements are with Summerville Funeral Home.
