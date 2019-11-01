Robert L. Young, 89, of New Hartford died Oct. 26, 2019. He was the husband of the late Patricia Delair Young. He was born in Watertown NY Oct 11, 1930 son of the late Clarence and Frances Burr Young. and served in the US Navy aboard the USS Huntington during the Korean War. He was employed by E J Kelley Co. for 17 years and later was employed at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital for 10 years. He was a member of Winsted Elks and VFW, and Torrington Eagles and Veneta Clubs.
He is survived by sons Bruce and wife Diane young and Wayne and wife Cherie Young and a daughter Mary Baker and husband Martin. He also leaves grandchildren Tyler Young, Clarissa Napolitano and husband Aaron, Patricia Baker and fiance Justin Fuschino, and Carlo Fasano and fiance Stephanie Sorbo, and his companion, dog Foxie. and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by brothers Clarence Jr., Gerald, and Paul and sisters Phyllis and Elizabeth. A Mass in his memory will be celebrated Sunday Nov. 10 at 11:30 at Our Lady of Hope Parish Immaculate Conception Church in New Hartford. on line memorials www.phalenfuneral.com
