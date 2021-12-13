Robert M. Bachar, 83 of Sandy Pond, NY passed away Friday December 10, 2021 at Carthage Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Robert was born January 6, 1938 in Syracuse, NY to Michael and Elizabeth (Sefca) Bachar. He attended Sandy Creek High School and enlisted in the United States Air Force after high school. Robert went though basic training at Sampson Air Force Base and was stationed in Texas and Wyoming during his service. He married Arlene Rozonkiewiecz December 15, 1959 at the Fernwood Methodist Church.
Robert was a self-employed logger for many years. He was a Harley Davidson enthusiast and loved classic cars.
Robert is survived by his wife Arlene, 2 sons; Michael (Lisa) Bachar, Martin Bachar, grandchildren Kristofer, MacKenzie, Jada and Faith, siblings Tom Bachar, Cynthia Bachar, an aunt Lucille Sefca and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by a son Mark, sisters Betty McDougall and Nancy Anderson.
There are no services. Donations may be made in his honor to the Sandy Creek Fire Dept or Carthage Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing.
