Robert M. Humphrey passed away Tuesday, March 8th at Samaritan Summit Village. He was 77 years old.
Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, March 16th at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, Watertown, with Fr. Frank Natale MSC officiating.
Robert was born on November 16, 1944, in Cape Vincent, NY the son of Orville and Betty Crast Humphrey. He was baptized into the Catholic Church in 1945 and was a member of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart.
He graduated from Watertown High in 1963 and from the Watertown School of Commerce in 1964. Bob was employed at Northland Division on Bradley St., from 1965-1975 as a Cost Accountant, was a bookkeeper for Harley Davidson in 1979 and worked at Fort Drum from 1983-1984 as a Military Pay Clerk.
Although Bob was born with Cerebral Palsy and Epilepsy it never stopped him from playing baseball or basketball. He had a knack of switching the baseball glove from one hand to the other to catch a ball. He was not a fast runner, but he could run even with a bad leg.
Bob was a kind soul with a good heart and a terrific sense of humor, always ready to help anyone in need.
Bob is survived by his brother, James; sister Nancy (Larry Deshaw) and half-brother John, nephew, Mike Humphrey, 3 nieces, Lisa Humphrey, Carrie Evans, Heather Scheer, his half nephew, Matthew Humphrey, and 2 half nieces, Jamie Humphrey, Grace Murdock, and several cousins.
He was predeceased by his parents.
Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.