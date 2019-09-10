MACOMB- Robert Michael Bresett, age 52, of Macomb, passed away unexpectedly on September 9, 2019 at his home.
There will be calling hours for Robert on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at French Funeral Home, Gouverneur, with his funeral service immediately following at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. James Warrington officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Lake Cemetery in Macomb. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Robert was born on April 23, 1967 in Gouverneur, NY to Harold and Mary (Washburn) Bresett. He graduated from Gouverneur Central School and then began working full time on his family farm, Harmar Farm in Macomb.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching WWE wrestling, cheering for the NY Yankees and was a Dale Earnhardt Sr. fan. Rob loved the outdoors, had a quiet sense of humor and loved farming and the animals.
Rob is survived by his parents, Harold and Mary of Macomb; a brother and sister-in-law, Stephen and Melinda Bresett of Macomb; a sister and brother-in-law, Charlotte and Eric Theobald of Rochester and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Donations may be made in Robert’s memory to the Black Lake Fish and Game Association, P.O. Box 125, Hammond, NY 13646.
