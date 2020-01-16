On December 31, 2019 Robert Murray Collins Jr., 67, entered heaven following a 3-year battle against pancreatic cancer. Robert was born on September 30, 1952 in Potsdam, NY to Dr. Robert Murray Collins and Rosemary L. Collins. He attended St. Mary’s Elementary School, Holy Family High School and graduated from SUNY Potsdam with a major in History and minor in Political Science.
Following graduation, Robert moved west to Nevada where he dedicated 30 years, until his retirement, towards making a positive influence in the lives of troubled youth at the Washoe County Juvenile Probation office.
Robert leaves behind his wife Cherie, mother Rosemary, sons Brendan, Ryan (Danielle) and John; stepchildren Angela (Jeremy) Arias, Nathan (Beth) Graham, grandchildren Tyler, McKenzie, Eric and Maiyah as well as several nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his siblings Pamela Smith (Colton, NY), Christine Collins (Colton, NY) Michael Collins (Potsdam, NY), Stephanie (Guy) Ricci (Delmar, NY), Brian (partner Vicky Sayer) Collins (Potsdam, NY) and Jeffrey Collins (Colton, NY. Robert was predeceased by his father Dr. Robert M. Collins.
Robert was a communicant of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Sparks, Nevada and a 4th Degree Knight of Columbus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.