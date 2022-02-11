Robert P. Laboda, “Bob”, age 79 of Port Gibson, NY passed away peacefully on Friday December 24, 2021. Bob was predeceased by his loving wife of 32 years, Sharon E. (Hughes) Laboda, in 1996.
Bob was born on March 20, 1942 to Ralph and Mildred (Robinson) Laboda in Ogdensburg, NY. Bob spent most of his life in Newark, NY where he raised his family and worked for RJ Reynolds. Bob had a passion to learn new things, as soon as he had an interest he would read all about how to do something. He took flying lessons, rode and built motorcycles, liked to garden, growing his own asparagus and fruit trees, had a wood shop where he built many furniture projects, learned to program and build computers, taught himself to play pool, even competitively, and his latest hobby, fixing cell phones and small electronics.
Bob is survived by his son Dale (Tammy) Laboda, daughter Amy (Michael) Loss, grandchildren Alyssa (Kyle) Ammerman, Devin Laboda, Rachel (Angelo Volo) Laboda, sisters Donna (Jack) Logan, Deborah Sullivan, nieces and nephews, and many good friends. Bob was predeceased by his parents, and his brother James Laboda.
A celebration of life reception will be held on Bob’s 80th birthday, March 20, 2022 following his burial in East Newark Cemetery at 11:00 am. Details on the reception will be posted on Facebook. In lieu of flowers, enjoy a plate of spaghetti at your favorite restaurant in his memory.
