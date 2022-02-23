Robert P. Stalder, 71, a resident of the Willapa Harbor Care Center, Raymond, passed away on February 12, 2022, after a long illness.
Bob was born in Heuvelton, New York on April 28, 1950, a son of Arnold and Verta Gotham Stalder. He grew up in Heuvelton and graduated from Heuvelton High School. Bob received a BA in Drama and English from the State University of New York (SUNY) and a Master of Library Science from North Texas State University.
He worked as a professional actor in NYC and performed children’s theater with a traveling theater company. He worked as a Business Librarian in Houston, Texas and retired from the Timberland Regional Library in Washington State. At TRL, Bob served as Library Manager in Montesano and Raymond, Youth Services Librarian in Pacific County, and Youth Services Supervisor in Lacey and Aberdeen.
Bob loved making people laugh and valued kindness. Among his interests were reading Greek and Roman history, cooking, drawing and painting, gardening and community theater ( Tacoma Little Theater, Willapa Players, Raymond, and Driftwood Players, Aberdeen).
He enjoyed the ocean, baseball, Broadway musicals, and cross country train travel.
A summer day could find Bob creating prolific and colorful flower and vegetable gardens, with a favorite kitty lounging nearby.
Bob is survived by one brother and sister-in-law, Thomas and Elaine Stalder, Forestport, NY; nephews Brian (Lisa) Stalder, Deerfield, NY and Bruce ( Shelly) Stalder, Woodstock, NY; niece Valerie (James) Williams, Barneveld, NY; great and great-great nieces and nephews. A brother, Frederic, passed away in 2021. Bob is also survived by good friends of many years in Missouri, New York, Texas and Washington.
“Library Bob” shared storytimes with children and families in libraries and communities. His legacy will surely be fostering an exuberant, joyful, creative love of reading and the dramatic arts.
No service is planned. Memorial donations may be made to LAMBDA Legal (www.lambdalegal.org), HAVA (hava-heart.org), ASPCA (//secureaspca.org/donate memorial), ACLU (www.aclu.org).
