Robert Paul “Bob” shawcross. 76,of canyon,texas passed away on wednesday,april 29,2020. He was born on January 1,1944 in Evans mills,new york to clarence and mae Meagan shawcross.bob was a veteran of the us navy,serving in Vietnam. He married vickie detrixhe on February 21,1985 in Gainesville, texas. While living in California, bob worked for diamond Pacific and owned shawcross saw sharpening and service shop.he was also a volunteer fire fighter during this time.he was a member of coulter road Baptist church. Bob was a very loving and accepting person.he was always willing to help anyone in a time of need.He enjoyed wood working, making weathered wood furniture. Bob was preceded in death by his parents,wife vickie,and siblings ike,bruce,kenny,and walt. Survivors include his sister,rene lavancha;children, Anna swartwout and husband Jimmy,Ernie shawcross and wife Gail,james Hill,Jill Hill,jodi davis and husband Dustin,Bailee Shawcross and Ben Shawcross; 6 grandchildren;5 great grandchildren and a special friend wanda ponchou. In lieu of flowers the family suggest making a donation to ADVO companies of Amarillo.
