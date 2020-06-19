Robert Plummer Pitman
Robert Plummer Pitman better known as “Bert” of Gatesville, NC departed this life on Monday, June 15, 2020 at his residence. A native of Massena, NY he was born on October 21, 1930 to the late James B. Pitman and Florence Plummer Pitman. A graduate of Massena High School
Bert served in the United States Navy. He leaves to cherish his memories: his wife, Maryann C. Pitman of the home; (2) sons, Robert Pitman and Keith Pitman (Adam) both of Virginia Beach, VA; (1) sister, Dorothy Jean Taylor of Milton, DE; a host of other relatives and friends.
Memorial Service Burial- Tuesday, June 23, 2020 @ 2:00PM @ Albert G. Horton Veteran’s Cemetery in Suffolk, VA. Hunter’s Funeral Home Gates is handling the arrangements Hunter’s Funeral Home
