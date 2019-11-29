Robert R. Berg Jr.

OGDENSBURG - Robert R. “Bob” Berg Jr., 73, of Albany Avenue, passed away on November 24, 2019 at his home, under the loving care of his family and Hospice Palliative Care of St. Lawrence County Valley.
Bob was born on July 3, 1946 in Utica, New York, a son to the late Robert & Jane (Mack) Berg. He attended Utica Free Academy.
In November of 1964 he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, before being medically discharged in December of 1964. On July 27, 1968 he married JoAnn Kosowsky at the St. Augustine’s Church in Troy, New York.
Later, he worked for the Kelsey-Hayes Company in Utica. He also worked for Singer Sewing Machines and in 1972 was transferred to the Ogdensburg location, where he remained until it’s closing. He then worked as the Manager of McDonalds for a few years and worked other various jobs in the area including at The Brewery, which was owned and operated by the Vernseys.
Bob also worked for the Department of Social Services and the Office of The Aging and Renal Center for a time.
He later became employed for Roethel’s Bus, where he would drive the coach buses as well as local bus routes. This is where his love for transportation began. He started his own transportation business, known as Robert R. Berg Transportation which he ran successfully for the last 16 years. He did trips for BOCES Transition Services and the Ogdensburg School District. He absolutely loved this job and worked until he could no more.
Bob was an avid golfer who was very proud of the fact that he got 3 holes-in-one over the years. He loved bowling and playing slow pitch for the City Seaway Softball. He also enjoyed tinkering with sewing machines for the past 45 years. He took daily visits to Sunoco and enjoyed socializing with the people of his community.
Bob is survived by his wife, JoAnn Berg, Ogdensburg; three sons, Joel (Kellie) Berg, Hilton, NY; Todd Berg, Ogdensburg; Kris (Toni Jo) Berg, Ogdensburg; and three brothers, Thomas Berg, Utica; Michael (Virginia) Berg, Alabama; and Brian (Linda) Berg, Utica. He is also survived by several grandchildren, Rachel, New Hampshire; Drew, Rochester; Jared, Ogdensburg; Hannah, Watertown; Ian, Saranac Lake; Emma, Lisbon; Julia, Ogdensburg; and Sarah, Ogdensburg; as well as sisters-in-law, Teri (Steve) Kosowsky, Schenectady; Kathy (Doug) Lake, Saratoga; and Geri (Edd) Collum, St. Louis; along with several nieces, nephews and great nieces.
He is predeceased by his parents and a sister-in-law, Cindy Berg as well as many special friends.
Per his wishes, no public services will be held at the funeral home. The family would like to extend their deepest thanks to everyone who stopped by Bob’s recent Celebration of Life gathering.
Arrangements are under the direction of the LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home Inc., located at 324 New York Avenue, Ogdensburg, NY 13669.
