Robert R. “Bobby” LaRock, Jr., 38, passed away on Thursday, June 2, 2022 in Poughkeepsie from injuries suffered in a motor vehicle accident earlier in the year.
There are no funeral services and arrangements are with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
Robert was born in Potsdam on January 13, 1984, the son of Robert and Jennifer (Jenks) LaRock.
He graduated from Gouverneur High School in 2002 and lived in the area most of his life.
Bobby worked as a mechanic and enjoyed the outdoors, especially snowmobiling and fishing.
He is survived by his parents Robert and Jennifer of Fowler, a brother Matthew LaRock of Fowler, his grandmother Beatrice Castle of Massena, several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends including his dear friend Jennifer Hay. Bobby is predeceased by his grandparents Fay and Lorena Jenks, Richard and Linda LaRock, and his aunt Cindy Gleeson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.