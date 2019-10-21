Funeral services for Robert R. Hooper, age 85, of Harrisville, NY, will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at 2:00PM at Frary Funeral Home in Harrisville with Rev. David Sheppard officiating. Burial will be in Harrisville Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 12:00PM to 2:00PM on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Frary Funeral Home, Harrisville, NY. Mr. Hooper passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019, at Lewis County General Hospital and Residential Care Facility in Lowville, NY, surrounded by his loving family. Robert is survived by his loving wife, Mary Margo; his five children, Dr. Robin Hooper and her partner, Cynthia Merrithew, of Rochester, NY, Bobbi Simons and her husband, Murray, of Hammond, NY, Harvey Hooper and his wife, Sarah, of Syracuse, NY, Jodi Hooper of Rochester, NY and Dorothy LaPlatney and her husband, John, of Ogdensburg, NY; his siblings, Elaine Wiley and her husband, Gerald of Watertown, NY, Marvin Hooper of Harrisville, NY, Hilary Hooper of Watertown, NY; fifteen grandchildren, Lori Mitchell, Katie Mitchell, Murray Simons, Devin Simons, Tristan Simons, Mariah Simons, Marinah Simons, Meredith Hooper, Joel Hooper, Matthew Tarolli, Chris Tarolli, Nick Tarolli, Samuel Hooper, Madison Scott and Bailey LaPlatney; seven great grandchildren, Max Myers, Magnus Myers, Harrison Torre, Graham Simons, Hudson Simons, Nora Scott and Jameson Scott and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by a grandson, Brian Mitchell and his siblings, Earl Hooper, Harley Hooper, Byron Hooper, Sidney Hooper, Charley Hooper, Sherman Hooper, Donald Hooper, Dealton Hooper, Neil Hooper, Marion Sells, Dorothy Hughto, Thelma Hotaling and Sr. Mary Barbara (Nila) Hooper. Robert was born on February 26, 1934, in Harrisville, NY, the son of Harvey and Flora Ralph Hooper. He attended local schools in the area and then enlisted in the United States Navy in 1951. He was then honorably discharged in 1955. Robert married Mary Margo Ward on January 21, 1961 in Harrisville, NY. He was employed as a miner for St. Joe Lead Company in Balmat, NY. Robert enjoyed fishing, reading and gardening. He was known for his jokes and his great storytelling abilities. Donations may be made in Robert’s memory to the Harrisville Free Library, 8209 Main St, Harrisville, NY 13648. Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhome.com.
Robert R. Hooper
