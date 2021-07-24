Robert R. Richards (Bob) passed away on Monday, July 19th, 2021 crossing over into the loving arms of our Lord at Upstate Hospital with wife Christine & family by his side.
After having suffered a recent fall, Bob bravely battled his injuries for two weeks before sadly succumbing to pneumonia and reuniting with his pre-deceased parents Merle & Marjorie (Planty) Richards.
Bob was born at Canton-Potsdam Hospital February 15, 1940 living in Norwood, NY until he graduated and joined the US Air Force.
Returning from Korea, Bob began his employment with Reynolds Metals in Massena, NY retiring in 1997.
In his heyday, Bob enjoyed playing softball & umpiring where he was inducted into the St. Lawrence County Umpires Hall of Fame.
Over recent years, he often reminisced of passed friends, and the good ole days.
He very much cherished time with his family, looked forward to his coffee & card outings with his very good friend Chris Gordon, and sneaking cookies to his grandson Aiden every chance he had.
He was an avid reader & watcher of all things mystery, westerns and history and a champion channel surfer when any sporting games were being broadcast, he also enjoyed his casino trips to Atlantic City.
He is survived by his wife of 36yrs Christine Richards, Sons, Robert Jr.(Julie) Richards of Parishville, NY, Christopher (Beth) Richards of Tavernier, FL and Daughter, Jennifer Hernandez of Parishville, NY
Grandchildren Garrett (Sarah) Richards of Winthrop,NY, Jessica (Jeremy) Tarwater of Dexter, NY, Bryce Wheaton of Tavernier, FL, and Aiden Hernandez of Parishville, NY.
He was also blessed to have met his 1st great-grandson Ashton Richards.
A celebration of life luncheon will be held Saturday, July 31, 2021, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm beginning with a short service at 11:30 am at the Parishville Fireman’s Hall, Rutman rd., Parishville, NY
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the Parishville Rescue Squad or Children’s Miracle Network of NNY.
