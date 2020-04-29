West Stockholm - Graveside services for Robert “Rob” Clark Sprague, 46, of State Highway 11, West Stockholm will be held privately for the family in West Stockholm Cemetery. Rob died at his residence on Tuesday, April 28 after a battle with cancer. Among his survivors are his three brothers, Richard, Russell and Roger Sprague. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.lawrencefuneralhome.org
