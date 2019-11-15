There will be no services. Robert Robison, 58 years old passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 30, 2019 at his home. Robert is survived by two daughters, Caitlin (Jerod) Felice and Jamie Robison; three grandchildren, Nicolas, Theo, and Everly Felice; brother and sister; and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his mother Marjorie Albrecht Essom. Rob graduated from LC Obourn High School in East Rochester, NY in 1979. He earned an Associates degree from SUNY Empire State College. He worked for the New York State Department of Corrections for 25 years.
Born in Rochester, NY on September 25, 1960. Rob was an avid New England Patriots and Baltimore Orioles fan. He enjoyed golfing, reading, and exercise. Online condolences may be shared at www.northbrevardfuneralhome.com
