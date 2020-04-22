Star Lake, NY Robert “Smokey” J Noody, 95, died Monday morning, April 20, 2020 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. He had been admitted on April 7th for treatment of a broken hip.
Robert was born on April 30, 1924 in Pellston, Michigan, a son of the late Joseph and Anna (Hogan) Noody. His family relocated to the Croghan, NY area when Robert was young. He attended Fr. Leo Memorial High School. He was interested in joining the priesthood but the war and draft changed his life path.
A WWII veteran, he was inducted into the US Army on February 25, 1943. Following boot camp he went to Fort Benning and trained as a paratrooper. He joined Fox Company, 506 Parachute Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division. His involvement in the war was extensive. On D-Day he parachuted into Normandy and later was involved in the Market Garden Campaign and Bastogne. He was the recipient of several service medals and was honorably discharged from active duty as a sergeant on November 29, 1945 at Fort Dix, NJ.
After his discharge he returned to Croghan where he tended bar at the Miller House and worked for a short period of time at the Beaverite in Beaver Falls, NY.
Robert married Elizabeth Courts on May 12, 1951 in Belfort, NY. They relocated to Buffalo, NY where he attended barber school. They lived there while he pursued a barbering career and in 1956 they moved to StarLake where he started his own business. In addition , he became a school bus driver for the Clifton-Fine School District for several years. He closed his barber shop in 1972 and began working for the Prudential Insurance Company. He retired in 1987.
Robert was a parishoner if St. Huberts Catholic Church for 64 years and for a period of time served on the board of trustees. He was an active member of the Knights of Columbus as a 4th degree knight, of the American Legion Mervin-Zeno post 1539, and belonged to several hunting camps throughout his lifetime.
Robert will be remembered most for his dedication to his family, friends, community and church. His favorite past-times were golf, hunting, telling stories and traveling with his wife, Elizabeth, around the United States. He also had a love for music- singing, dancing and playing several musical instruments.
Robert is survived by 3 daughters. Lynne Fuller (Ohio), Paula (Keith) Tulip (Russell) and Mary Jeanette (Mimi) Newtown (Ohio), 2 brothers - Joseph (Tony) Noody and Lyle Renodin, 9 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
He is predecessors by his wife Elizabeth, his parents, Joseph and Anna ( Hogan) Noody, 4 brothers and 3 sisters.
Arrangements will be with the Hawley Funeral Home. A mass and burial with military honors will be held when allowed.
Memorials in Robert’s name can be made to the American Legion Mervin- Eno post 1539 or the Clifton-Fine Hospital.
