MASSENA – Robert Todd, age 78, passed away on June 21, 2021, at Delray Beach Medical Center Hospice Center, Delray Beach Florida. A memorial mass and graveside service will be held later to be determined.
Bob was born to the late Harold and Edna Todd in Ogdensburg, NY on October 28, 1942.
In his younger years Bob played baseball for the Syracuse Chiefs and sold insurance. Bob married his high school sweetheart and love of his life Lorraine Brunet. Bob and Lorraine settled in Massena where he sold cars and brought up their family. Bob loved the water and spent much of the summer on the St. Lawrence River fishing and was always willing to pull family and friends behind his boats to water ski and tube. Bob enjoyed hunting in the Adirondacks and was a member of the Potter Brook Club.
Bob and Lorraine moved to Florida where Bob sold cars for a while and ended up working security at a gated community in Delray Beach, Florida. Bob enjoyed fishing on the lakes and ocean in Florida and would occasionally visit golf courses for a round with friends.
Bob is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Lorraine Todd of Delray Beach Florida; a daughter Lorrain Rubin, her husband Toby Rubin, sons TJ Rubin and Jake Rubin of Boynton Beach Florida; and a son Bob Todd, his wife Cathy Todd, and children Bobby Todd, Olivia Todd, and Gisele Todd all of Massena, New York.
In addition to his parents, Bob was predeceased by several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Memorial contributions may be acknowledged with Hospice and Palliative Care Center at Delray Medical Center, 5360 Linton Blvd, Delray Beach, FL 33484.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.