Attorney Robert V. Renzi, 84, of Watertown, passed away February 29, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family and friends. Robert was born of immigrant parents, Vincent E. and Marie Tauroney Renzi, on November 2, 1935, in Watertown, New York.
He was educated in local schools, attended Manlius Preparatory School, St. Lawrence University, and graduated from Albany Law School in 1960. While in high school, prep school, and college, he was an excellent athlete having been an outstanding running back and track star.
He married Helen Shafer on September 16, 1961, and they had two children, Vincent Renzi and Gina Renzi. His first wife died in November 1990. On August 16, 1997, he married Sharlene Flack at their home. Robert practiced law specializing in criminal and trial work for over fifty years. He was a member of the Jefferson County Bar Association, Elks Lodge, and Italian American Civic Association. In the 1960‘s, Robert was the Clerk of the Jefferson County Court, was also the Clerk of the Jefferson County Supreme Court, and later, was the Clerk for the Court of Claims Court. In his early career, he served as an Assistant District Attorney and prosecuted a case that set precedent in freedom of publication that went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.
In his mid- thirties, Robert played for the local Red and Black Football Team and was inducted in to the Red and Black Hall of Fame and still holds many records. He loved to spend time on the St. Lawrence River boating, and loved animals; especially dogs. He was very generous in giving free advice in his legal practice and was known for helping many under privileged people. Surviving besides his wife Sharlene, are a son, Vincent (Tammy) Renzi, of Seminole, FL, their daughter Brittany, and two great grandchildren, a daughter, Gina Renzi and her husband, Joseph Collura; twin step daughters, DeEtte (Kyle) Moll, Rochester and Danielle Donie, Sackets Harbor; a brother, Dr. Eugene ( Joyce) Renzi, their children, Ann Renzi, Laurie (Phil) Gadsdon, Judge Eugene (Kris) Renzi, Judge David (Jessica) Renzi, Jennifer ( Brian) Kelly; two nieces, Attorney Rene Renzi, Lisa Renzi, a great nephew, Alphonse Renzi, and several cousins. His brother and sister-in-law, Alphonse and Marie, a niece Michele Scanlin, all died before him. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. A funeral mass will be held Friday at 11 am at St. Anthony’s Church with Reverend Christopher Looby officiating. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, due to the Lenten season, contributions may be made in his name to the Jefferson County SPCA, 25056 Water Street, Watertown, NY 13601. Condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com
