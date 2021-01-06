Robert W. Blaschke, 85, of 843 Alexandria St. Carthage, died Tuesday afternoon, January 5, 2021 at the Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg.
Bob was born on January 2, 1936 in Bristol, Connecticut, the son of the late Kenneth and Helen (Maieski) Blaschke. He was a graduate of Bristol High School. Bob served during the Korean Conflict with the U.S. Army for two years. His military obligations would bring him to Camp Drum and the North Country. He settled in Watertown and worked for Derouin’s Plumbing and Heating and was a member of the steam fitters and pipe fitters union. He married the former Emily M. Watson on April 24, 1965 in Bristol, Connecticut. He worked for the Black River Oil Company, Bush and Perfetto Plumbing and Heating, the Twin Village Water Filtration Plant for over 20 years, Novak & Blaschke Home inspections and he owned and operated Blaschke Plumbing and Heating, all of Carthage.
Bob’s memberships included the Calvary Assembly of God Church, Carthage Elks Lodge - 1762, Carlowden Country Club and the American Legion Post - 789 of Carthage. Bob was an avid outdoorsman and owned his beloved camp the “Buckhorn” in Montague for several decades. He loved golfing and hunting all sorts of big game and relished his returns to Connecticut to spend time with his family and friends and enjoy the Atlantic seafood.
He is survived by his wife: Emily M. Blaschke of Carthage , four daughters: Julia Blaschke (Cal Shaw) of Beaver Falls, Chris (Jeff) Loomis of Carthage, Shelly (Jim) Kent of Adams and Marcella Griffith of Kansas, one son: Jeff (Barb) Kimball of Carthage, a son-in-law, Matthew Clarke of Watertown, 9 Grandchildren, 15 Great Grandchildren, two brothers: Richard Blaschke of Bristol, CT and David (Sandy) Blaschke of Leesburg, FL and nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by a granddaughter, Stephanie Duvall and a brother, Kenneth Blaschke.
Due to COVID restrictions, private funeral services will be held at the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage There will be no calling hours. Entombment will be in Hillside Cemetery, Champion. A Celebration of Life will be announced when the conditions allow.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the SPCA of Watertown, 25056 Water St. Watertown, NY 13601. To leave a condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.
