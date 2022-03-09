NORFOLK—Arrangements for Robert W. “Bobby” Waite II, 63, a resident of 11 Hutchins Street, Norfolk, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home. Mr. Waite passed away at his home on Tuesday. Among his survivors is his wife Lisa. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Robert W. “Bobby” Waite II.
Robert W. “Bobby” Waite II
