Turin - Robert W. Cummings, of West Road, long time dairy farmer and husband of Becky, passed away on at his residence while surrounded by the loving care of his family and Hospice, on Saturday, July 25, 2020.
Robert was born in Lowville, on April 16, 1947, a son of Robert A. and Edna Miller Cummings. Robert grew up on Gomer Hill, where he attended a one room school, later attending Constableville Central School and graduating from South Lewis High School, Turin, with the Class of 1965. In 1965, he and his family moved to their current dairy farm on the West Road, which he always gave credit to the late Dr. Herbert Marks, of Lowville, for encouraging Bob and his family to purchase.
On June 4, 1977, Robert was united in marriage with Rebecca M. Blair, at the Boonville United Methodist Church. Thereafter the couple settled at their present residence, in the house they built on the West Rd.
For many years Mr. Cummings served as Town of West Turin Councilman; never a person to play politics, he always tried to fairly represent and do his best for all the residents of West Turin. Bob was quick to provide resolutions, most notably when a complaint was made about road construction, in which he brought a bag of stones used in the project to a town meeting to prove his point,
Bob was never afraid to speak his mind. Growing up and working on the family dairy farm instilled in him a strong work ethic and positive attitude. In addition he started many other successful businesses. At age 9, cutting pulp wood with his brother, at 14 custom combining and age 18, snow plowing.
Robert and his brother, George, operated the family dairy farm on the West Road for many years, until George died on April 1, 1995. At that time Robert and his wife, purchased George’s portion of the farm, which they continued to operate until 2014, when they retired, selling the farm to their son, Robert, Jr.
Mr. Cummings was a member of the Turin United Methodist Church, was the master of the Turin Grange - 549, the Constableville Flywheels and Pulley’s club, and former Cub Scout leader and served on the South Lewis High School F.F.A. Advisory Committee. He was also on the Lewis County Farm Bureau Board in which he and his wife Rebecca were awarded the Sr. Farmer of the year.
On many occasions Bob would remark that his wife, Becky, “was the best thing that ever happened to him.” In addition to his wife, Bob is survived by his daughter, Bridget and husband, Timothy Shuffleburg of Hinsdale, NH; daughter, Eileen Cummings and fiancé, Daniel Belewich of Boonville; son, Robert and daughter -in-law Meghan Cummings of Turin; son Andrew and daughter-in-law Jessica Cummings of Constableville; Grandchildren, Chandra, Hunter, Ivy, Conner, Ella, Kenleigh, Dylan and Christian. Also surviving are a sister-in-law, Carol Cummings, Turin; brother-in-law, William Blair and companion, Cindy Cool, Hinckley; brothers and sisters-in-law, Bruce and Mary Blair, California, Barry and Connie Blair, Whitney Point, Brent Blair of Utica, Beth Blair of Oriskany and Edward Waldron of Glenfield. He was predeceased by a grandson, Matthew Snyder (2018); Brother, George Cummings (1995); Sister-in-law, Beatrice Waldron (2019); Nephews, Bruce Cummings (1995) and best friend, Leslie Ottman (2018).
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday, July 29, at West Road Cemetery, West Road, Turin, where Bob will be laid to rest, surrounded by the land he owned and loved and by the ponds he and his wife had constructed for the benefit of wildlife. Relatives and friends are invited to calling hours on Tuesday from 1-4 P.M. at Trainor Funeral Home, Inc. 143 Schuyler St. Boonville, where masks are required and social distancing will be observed. Memorial contributions may be made to Turin Volunteer Fire Company, Inc. North Main St. Turin, NY 13473, or to Friends of Lewis County Hospice, Inc. P.O. Box 266, Lowville, NY 13367.
