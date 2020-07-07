MADRID – Robert W. Dietze Sr., a resident of 340 Haig Road, Madrid, passed away late Friday evening, July 3, 2020 at the Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg. There will be no services at this time. Mr. Dietze is survived by his children, Robert Jr., Christopher, Brandon, Michelle, April-Ann and Brandy; seven grandchildren and two sisters, Marie Catone, Kentucky and Gloria Dietze, Madrid as well as several nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by his parents and a sister, Jackie Dietze. Born in Glens Falls, NY on March 6, 1960 to the late William H. and Patricia McIntosh Dietze, Robert enjoyed being outdoors, especially snowmobiling and four-wheeling. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com
