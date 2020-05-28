Robert W. Nutter, age 77 of Sandy Creek, NY passed away May 17, 2020 at St Elizabeth’s Hospital in Utica, NY
Robert was born June 9, 1942 in St Johnsbury, VT, son of Raymond and Elizabeth (McElreaby) Nutter. He attended Barnet School until the 8th grade then went on to St Johnsbury Trade School and graduated in 1960. He worked for Fairbanks in St Johnsbury and several machine shops in Connecticut. He retired out of Manchester, VT. After retiring he moved from Bennington, Vt to Sandy Creek, NY.
Robert loved the outdoors and was an avid outdoorsman, hunter and fisherman. He loved to ride his 1985FXRS Harley. His favorite pastime was family cookouts.
He was predeceased by his wife Ruth Hunt. He is survived by his brother Raymond (Sharon) Nutter, daughter Mary Ortiz (Jim Nutter) grandchildren Josh (Ashley) Wielt, Megan, Nataschia, Rebbecca, Anthony, great grandchildren, Haven, Kinley, Briar, Robert, Sparrow, and Charles, niece, Vicki, nephews Jim and Wayne.
There will be a calling hour Friday May 22, 2020 stating at 2pm with strict social distancing restrictions, use of masks and limited number of people allowed inside at a time. Condolences may be made online at www.summervillefh.com.
