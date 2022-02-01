Ava – Robert W. Still, 76, a lifelong woodsman passed away on January 23, 2022 at Albany Medical Center.
He was born in Boonville on October 3, 1945 a son of Wendell and Beulah Grosjean Still. He grew up in Ava and attended local schools. He started his career as a sawyer in the saw mill in Ava and then worked in the woods harvesting timber. Bob was a hard worker and was working right up until several weeks ago. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and water skiing. He also enjoyed his hobby of making knives and belts. Bob was instrumental in cutting the wood for the covered bridge when it was built in Boonville.
Surviving are his wife, Constance Platt Still; two daughters, Shelly Still and Tammie Still; one son and daughter-in-law, Derek and Katie Still; eleven grandchildren, Ava Still, Kayla Hablewitz, Madison and Brandon Brinkerhoff, Dameon, Hannah, Seth, Logan, Owen, Liam and Emmy Still; three nephews, Gary Kwasniewski (Jeanette Viau), Wayne Kwasniewski (Kit), Dale Kwasniewski (Peggy); niece, Sandra Gifford (Dan); several great nieces and nephews and many friends. He was predeceased by his parents and sister and brother-in-law, Beverly and Chet Kwasniewski.
In keeping with Bob’s wishes he will be cremated with no services. Arrangements by Mills Funeral Home, Boonville. For an online message of sympathy please go to www.millsfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.