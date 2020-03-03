Robert Yetman, 84, of Watertown, passed away March 1,2020, at his home.
Rob was born July 11, 1936, in Claremont, NH, son of Arthur and Donna Persons Yetman. He graduated from Towle High School in1954 and from the ROTC program at the University of New Hampshire with a Bachelor of Science in finance. He immediately entered the United States Army, serving in many duty stations including Vietnam and Korea, during the Korean Conflict. In 1982, he retired as a Lieutenant Colonel after twenty-five years of service.
He was predeceased by his first wife, Irene, who died May 5, 1995. In 2000, he married Gail Toomajian Allen in a ceremony at Partridge Berry Inn.
Bob enjoyed golfing, belonging to the Watertown Golf Club for several years, a member of the American Legion Post -61 and was an avid hunter and fisherman.
Surviving besides his wife are a son, Christopher S., San Antonio, TX, a step- daughter, Deborah Paiva, Rhode Island, a brother Kenneth Yetman, Rentham, MA, two grandsons, Gavin and Garrin, three step grandchildren, Kyle Aloisio, Brandon Paiva and Natalie Aloisio. A brother Richard and step- daughter Kimberly Allen died before him.
Calling hours will be Friday, March 13, 2020 from 4pm-7pm at the D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. There will be no funeral services. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 6725 Lyons Street, East Syracuse, NY 13057. Condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com
