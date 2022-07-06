Roberta A. (Ward) Belcher passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday June 3rd, 2022.
She was retired from the North Carolina Department of Forestry and had served as a Forest Ranger on Dupont State Forest. Roberta was a graduate of SUNY ESF and had attended Ranger school at Wanakena, NY. She graduated at the age of 50, fulfilling a life-long dream.
Mrs. Belcher was predeceased by her husband Ronald W. Belcher on March 6, 2010. She will be greatly missed by her family. Surviving are three children; Ronald (Jennifer) Belcher of Papua New Guinea, Phillip (Suzanne) Belcher of Dover, Florida, and Adam (Christina) Belcher of Adams, NY, eleven grandchildren; Alicia, Hayley, Amanda, Phillip, Tianna, Justin, Tabitha, Brittney, Brian, Brieann, Emily and five great grandchildren; Dustin, Malakai, James, Leila and Kaylie. She is also survived by her younger brother Kevin (Michelle) Ward of Kansas. Roberta was loved by a large and extended family.
She lives on in her acts of kindness and in the hearts of those she knew and loved.
Services will be held Saturday July 16, 2022 at 2:30pm at Grace Community Church in Adam’s Center, New York.
