Roberta Elaine Blackmer (Kirnan), of Utica and formerly of Potsdam, died of sudden cardiac arrest November 18, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, with her son by her side.
She was born July 12, 1946, in Potsdam, NY to Earl Robert Kirnan and Viola P. Gowen. Roberta lived most of her life in Potsdam where she worked as a legal secretary for many years before going to the St. Lawrence County Probation Department from where she retired in 2011. She also worked for the voting polls in St. Lawrence and Oneida Counties. She was also a part of the Potsdam Ladies Auxiliary. Roberta moved to Utica, NY after retirement to be close to her grandchildren.
Roberta started the annual Spratt place neighborhood Christmas party bringing all the neighbors together. Roberta loved cooking, canning and most of all baking. Deserts were her weak spot! Her favorite hobbies were Knitting, puzzles and going to Topsail Island in NC.
Roberta was devoted to her family. She is survived by her sister Valerie Kirnan Sakelakos; three children James (Jennifer) Blackmer, Marcy (Keith) Taylor, and Tammi (Doug) Hatch. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, Cody and Shelby Stone, Madison, Megan and Cassidy Hatch, Olivia, Kole, Ethan and Owen Blackmer.
She is predeceased by her parents and her h usband Douglas W. Blackmer.
Roberta is a cancer survivor, battling Multiple Myeloma and Colon Cancer. The cancer did not take her, she fought it off for three years. Roberta received excellent care at the Roswell Cancer Center in Buffalo and the Roswell Oneida Cancer Center. Our family thanks all the amazing doctors and nurses who to part in her care.
The family is planning service next spring at St. Mary’s Church Potsdam and burial in Visitation Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Roswell Cancer Center at https://give.roswellpark.org/site/Donation2?df_id=4341&4341.donation=form1&mfc_pref=T&s_src=General_LO_2022_DonForm&s_subsrc=05HONORMEMORIAL.
Online messages of sympathy may be left at: www.fwefh.com
Arrangements are in the care of Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, New Hartford.
